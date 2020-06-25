Kevin Smith Says Bill & Ted Face The Music Made Him Cry Tears Of Happiness

Sequels to beloved movies that arrive years or even decades after the previous installment have always had a very hit-or-miss track record, and for every Mad Max: Fury Road there’s a Dumb and Dumber To or Godfather Part III to level the playing field. Fans will be hoping that this summer’s Bill & Ted Face the Music will fall firmly into the former camp, with the duo gearing up for their first big screen appearance in almost three decades.

Keanu Reeves’ recent career renaissance has led to increased hope that the third installment will live up to the expectations set by the first two cult classics, and the recent debut of the first trailer seemed to indicate that the titular duo haven’t lost any of their easygoing charm since the conclusion of Bogus Journey.

Kevin Smith will be hosting a virtual panel for Bill & Ted Face the Music as part of this year’s online San Diego Comic-Con, and as a result he had the chance to be one of the first people to see the finished version of the movie, and he promises that it will definitely be worth the wait.

“I saw a movie today, and it was f**king wonderful. Now, I was blazed, high as a kite as the kids used to say and stuff like that, on the weed. So I was fully weeded up when I sat down to get to view this movie. I saw Bill & Ted Face the Music and it is f**king wonderful.”

Obviously, we should point out that you aren’t obligated to indulge in the same pastimes as Kevin Smith if you want to enjoy it, but the filmmaker went on to explain that the long-awaited threequel manages to strike the balance between appealing to those that have been fans since the beginning, while also managing to deliver a great family friendly movie.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music is as ‘you can watch it with your family as it gets’. Knowing that going into this, that’s kind of important, it’s a family film, it’s wonderful. It’s absolutely adorable, they stuck the landing. It was just delightful. I came out of my office by the time the credits, you’ve got to watch the whole thing as well, and I was all f**king moist-faced and my wife was like, ‘What did you watch?’. And I was like, ‘Can you believe it? Bill & Ted‘. And she was like, ‘Seriously, are you high?’. I was like, ‘I am, but it’s also, they did it’.”

While Kevin Smith takes some criticism from being brought to tears by almost anything and generally falling in love with every major movie that he sees, we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt when it comes to Bill & Ted Face the Music. There must have been a reason why the script was finally the thing that dragged the project out of development hell, and we’ll find out for ourselves when it arrives in theaters in less than a couple of months if it was worth the wait.