Watch: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ breaks the rules in new TV spot

In just over nine weeks, Sam Raimi’s Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally comes to theaters, and it’s not before time.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s long-awaited second solo adventure arrives five and a half years after Scott Derrickson’s opener, and a year behind schedule. Originally announced for May 7, 2021, Multiverse of Madness was pushed back to November, then March 2022, and ultimately May 6, with the marketing campaign beginning to turn through the gears.

The internet still can’t stop talking about the full-length trailer that aired during the Super Bowl, with Patrick Stewart quickly growing bored of deflecting questions by confirming that he’ll be back as the X-Men franchise’s Charles Xavier. The latest TV spot doesn’t offer a great deal of new footage, but it does feature plenty of eye-popping spectacle.

It goes without saying that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be breaking plenty of rules, with the reality-bending epic shaping up to be the most ambitious and outlandish installment in the MCU based on everything we’ve seen so far.

There’s going to be an awful lot going on from the first minute to last, that’s for sure, but we can’t wait to clap eyes on the multiversal mischief for ourselves.