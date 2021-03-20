Watch: Doctor Strange 2 Fan Trailer Sees Wanda Start To Lose Control

Long before WandaVision made its debut on Disney Plus, there was a ton of speculation that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch would end up heading on over to the dark side and turn into a formidable threat for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster of heroes. After all, Kevin Feige has already confirmed that Wanda is more powerful than Captain Marvel, and can even take down Thanos single-handedly and would’ve had the Mad Titan not called for reinforcements.

Now that WandaVision is wrapped up, it’s certainly looking more likely than ever that dark times lie ahead for the Scarlet Witch and that doesn’t exactly bode well for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Olsen takes second billing. Indeed, the title makes it clear that things are going to begin to spiral out of control and there’ve long been rumors that Wanda is set to totally lose it in the sequel, which is teased in the video up above.

Coming to us from YouTube Smasher, this new fan trailer paints a picture of what In the Multiverse of Madness may look like, and all things considered, it’s probably pretty accurate. Using footage mostly from WandaVision and Doctor Strange, the fan-made creation teases the hugely anticipated sequel and hints at Wanda starting to take that aforementioned turn to the dark side.

Of course, with the film now in production, and having been shooting for several months already, it may not be too long before we get some proper looks at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But for the time being, this fan-made trailer certainly whets the appetite and should only heighten the anticipation that much more.