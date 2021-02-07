Watch: Dominic Toretto And The Gang Are Back In New Fast & Furious 9 Promo

It feels as though somebody hit the pause button on the entire planet for the majority of last year, and we now find ourselves in the familiar position of a brand new trailer for Fast & Furious 9 exploding onto the scene to hype the upcoming release of the latest gravity-defying blockbuster sequel, which is coming to theaters everywhere in May.

Of course, we have indeed been in this exact same situation before, with the debut promo for F9 arriving over twelve months ago, when the upcoming outing for Dominic Toretto and his extended family was scheduled for May 22nd, 2020. Fans were understandably upset when the next installment in the beloved series was pushed back by an entire year, and the hype train was rolling along nicely after the trailer racked up over 500 million views, which is quite frankly a mind-boggling number.

Fingers crossed, then, that Fast & Furious 9 doesn’t face any further setbacks and bursts onto the big screen on May 28th as planned, because looking at this new footage, it’s going to deliver everything audiences have come to expect from the multi-billion high-octane actioners. Be it Vin Diesel talking about family, swooping camera shots, dialogue that no two human beings would ever exchange in real life, or the requisite vehicular carnage, you can rest assured that it’ll all be there in the film.

Of course, the theatrical industry is still on a shaky peg, and as much as the creative team would love us to believe that Fast & Furious 9 is arriving on time, we know full well by this stage not to take it for granted. That being said, few movies stand a better chance at single-handedly reviving the stagnant box office, and the latest outing for the gang looks like it’s going to deliver on every level.