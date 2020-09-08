Watch: Dune Trailer Tease Reveals First Footage From The Sci-Fi Epic

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is without a doubt one of the most ambitious science fiction movies of recent years. Multiple directors have tried to take a stab at Frank Herbert’s classic story, including Alejandro Jodorowsky and David Lynch, and while the latter actually managed to get his pic to the big screen, it flopped pretty hard and became the only movie that the director isn’t proud of. But while they might’ve failed, Villeneuve looks like he has a good chance of succeeding.

Several months ago, we got our first look at the film’s impressive cast, which boasts “Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet-Kynes.” The photos that highlighted them looked gorgeous and teased a breathtaking sci-fi epic in the making. And now, we’re finally about to see a trailer for it.

Up above, you can catch the tease that was released this morning, which reveals a brief glimpse of footage from Dune while letting us know that the full thing will be here tomorrow. It’s not much, but it’s certainly enough to get us excited for the main course.

New Photos Reveal The Impressive Cast Of Dune 1 of 10

Of course, the jury is still out on whether Dune will be the box office hit that the studio are hoping for, especially considering that Villeneuve’s last stab at big budget sci-fi saw Blade Runner 2049 earn strong reviews but still perform poorly financially.

There’s also the fact that though the pic remains pencilled in for a December 18th release, there’ve been whispers that it could wind up being delayed if the theatrical industry doesn’t seriously recover by then. But no matter what happens, at the very least, it looks like Dune will be a visually stunning epic.