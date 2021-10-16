Watch: Dwayne Johnson Shares Black Adam Teaser Ahead Of DC FanDome

Almost fifteen years after first signaling his intentions to play the title role, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is deep into post-production and coming to theaters in July 2022. The biggest movie star on the planet making his debut in the superhero genre is enough to get people excited, but hopes are even higher given how closely the actor and producer holds the project to his heart.

For a long time it felt as though Black Adam would never happen, with development stalling on a number of occasions, but today will bring the first official footage from the DCEU blockbuster when DC FanDome kicks off. To whet our appetites, Johnson shared a brief teaser video on Instagram, which you can see below.

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Tantalizing New Look At His Black Adam Suit 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Johnson is one of the best hype men in the business, so when he continually reiterates that the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change, you’d better listen. A cosmic comic book adaptation focusing on a vengeful antihero who doesn’t have a no-kill rule sounds different to your run-of-the-mill costumed crimefighting story, so let’s hope Black Adam can deliver.

We’re only a few hours away from getting our first look at the movie, and you can bet Black Adam is going to be trending worldwide from almost the second FanDome kicks off.