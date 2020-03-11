Dwayne Johnson Says Black Adam Will Change The DCEU’s Hierarchy Of Power

Dwayne Johnson is busy training to get into shape to play the lead in DC’s upcoming Black Adam movie, and when The Rock himself has to workout to play a character, you know that means that they’re going to be serious business. The Fast & Furious star has long been teasing that Adam will make a big impact on the DCEU when he finally arrives and in his latest Instagram post, sharing a glimpse at his training regime, Johnson promises that the whole hierarchy of power of the franchise will be challenged.

You can see The Rock’s monochrome photo of himself pumping iron at the gym in the gallery below. But first, here’s the caption that went along with it, which teases a little about what we can expect from the character.

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Training and prep for #BlackAdam has been a grind but this passion project outweighs the sacrifices.Truth, justice and the Black Adam way. #eyeforaneye #antihero #blackadam @jonbrandoncruz. Shooting begins this summer.”

As Rock fans may know, Johnson is a huge Superman fanboy and something that seems to really interest him about playing Teth-Adam is how he’s like the opposite of Superman. He references that here with the “Truth, justice and the Black Adam way,” line, which is obviously a nod to the Man of Steel’s classic mantra “Truth, justice and the American way.” Unlike Kal-El, Adam is not afraid to take extreme measures to protect his people, the fictional nation of Kahndaq.

Black Adam is definitely a rival for Superman in terms of power levels, though, which is presumably what Johnson is referencing in this caption. Despite his Superman obsession though, we’re not sure if the star will ever get the chance to battle the Last Son of Krypton on screen. He will, however, get to face-off against the Justice Society of America in his debut movie and will eventually fight Billy Batson in Shazam! 3.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam starts shooting this July before hitting theaters in December 2021.