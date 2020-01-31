Green Lantern And Flash Reportedly Being Considered For Black Adam

Black Adam won’t just introduce Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero/villain to audiences for the first time, but also the Justice Society of America. There had been rumors circling for ages about this, before the Rock himself recently confirmed this was the case. And it seems fans can look forward to many of the most familiar members of the JSA coming to the DCEU in the movie, based on the latest intel.

Behind the Trailer’s Grace Randolph has claimed that Black Adam is now casting, revealing the full list of JSA heroes who’ll appear opposite the Kahndaq ruler in the film. First of all, as per every other report, Hawkman will be a co-lead character with Adam, with Warner Bros. looking for an actor in their 30s for the part of Carter Hall. The female lead, meanwhile, will allegedly be Isis, which is unsurprising, considering Isis and Adam’s romance in the comics.

The supporting cast will then include Atom Smasher (played by an actor in their 20s), Stargirl (actress in her 20s, definitely not Brec Bassinger from the Stargirl TV series), Doctor Fate (actor in his 30s) and Hawkgirl (actress in her 20s). Kendra Saunders is likely to have the smallest role of all the JSA and what’s more, Randolph shares that Jay Garrick’s Flash and Alan Scott’s Green Lantern are also being considered for inclusion in Black Adam.

This information partially lines up with what We Got This Covered has brought you over the past few months as well, as our own sources have likewise pointed to the same team roster. However, we had heard that Garrick and Scott would definitely show up in BA, with actors already being eyed. Perhaps their appearance will be limited to a post-credits scene then, setting up Black Adam 2, which is why their secret roles weren’t mentioned on the casting call sheet Randolph discussed. Or else the studio has simply re-arranged their plans since our info came through.

In any case, we should learn more soon, as Black Adam starts shooting this July ahead of its release in December 2021.