Watch: Dwayne Johnson Teases First Look At Black Adam

Black Adam is taking his sweet time when it comes to entering the DCEU, that’s for sure. As you’ll no doubt know, Dwayne Johnson has been attached to play the role for years now, but it was only recently that his solo film started to pick up some steam, with Jaume Collet-Serra boarding the project to direct and production set to begin this summer. But then COVID-19 arrived and, well, you know the rest.

We learned the other week that Johnson will resume shooting Netflix’s Red Notice in the fall and since he has to complete that project before filming Black Adam, this means that The Rock’s DC pic will very likely have to be pushed back a bit. It’s unclear how everything will ultimately play out in terms of a production schedule and its current release date, but this is yet another setback for the much-anticipated project.

Still, Dwayne Johnson is remaining enthusiastic about it all and to tease DC’s upcoming FanDome event, the actor shared a quick little promo on Twitter today. Seen down below, it doesn’t appear to be anything particularly exciting on the surface, but pause it at around the 0:11 mark and you’ll see what seems to be our first look at Black Adam, with the silhouette of The Rock in his outfit being shown.

THEY NEEDED A HERO.

INSTEAD THEY GOT ME⚡️🖤

Excited for the first-ever global celebration of the DC Multiverse – #DCFanDome!

This one’s just for you – THE FANS AROUND THE WORLD!

Stay healthy, my friends, and I’ll see you all on August 22nd! 🥃

-The Man In Black#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/m3S4tySYT8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2020

Of course, it’s not very much and again, it’s displayed so quickly that some people may miss it. But as Johnson teases in his tweet above, there’ll be more on the way later this month at DC’s FanDome event. What that could be, we don’t yet know, but rest assured that in just a few weeks’ time, we’ll have another look at the film.

Tell us, though, are you excited for The Rock to make his DCEU debut in Black Adam? Let us know in the usual place down below and watch this space for more.