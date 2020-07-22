Black Adam Shooting Reportedly Delayed Due To The Rock’s Busy Schedule

Black Adam is taking his sweet time in making his DCEU debut. Dwayne Johnson has been attached to play the ruler of Kahndaq for years now, but his solo movie finally started going somewhere recently, with Jaume Collet-Serra signing up to direct and production set to begin this summer. And then the pandemic hit and prevented things from going ahead. As with everything, the next step for the film has been hazy, but a new report may give us a better idea of what’s happening.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Johnson will finish shooting Netflix’s Red Notice later this year, as soon as production can physically go ahead again. And as he has to complete that project before moving on to Black Adam, that means that The Rock’s DC movie will have to be pushed back into 2021. We don’t know when exactly, but early on next year seems plausible.

This will come as bad news to fans, but it’ll also be a blow to The Rock himself, who’s been passionate about getting the film off the ground. Back in April, he seemed positive that shooting could still go ahead in 2020, but clearly that’s just not feasible anymore and it’s unclear how this will affect its release date. Black Adam is currently scheduled to arrive in December 2021 and while it’s vaguely possible that it could be completed, from start to finish, in about 11 months, it’s highly likely that it may be held over to 2022.

Though he’s traditionally Shazam’s nemesis, Black Adam will see the ancient antihero come up against the Justice Society of America instead, as Johnson has confirmed. The Rock’s previously promised that Teth-Adam will be as powerful as Superman, so get ready for that. When he was expecting to get cracking earlier this year, Johnson trained mighty hard to get in shape, looking even more massive than usual.

Tell us, though, are you excited for Black Adam? And are you bummed that its production has been delayed until next year? Join the conversation in the comments section down below.