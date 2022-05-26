Watch: Emma Roberts explores a haunted house in ‘Abandoned’ trailer

Horror fans, rejoice! A brand new spine-chilling trailer has unfolded for Vertical Entertainment’s Abandoned — an upcoming horror movie that aims to test the collective cerebral of its audience with mind-boggling moments and heart-stopping terror that will make you second guess moving into that nice, quiet home at the end of a dirt road.

From director Spencer Squire, Abandoned stars Emma Roberts and John Gallagher Jr. as a husband and wife duo who, along with their infant son, move into a strangely-secluded home, despite learning about its tragic past. “You know I don’t mind a little haunting,” says Roberts, naively.

And just when it couldn’t get any weirder, our main characters are startled by their new creepy neighbor, portrayed by actor Michael Shannon. The official synopsis is as follows:

The film follows the sharply intense lives of Sara, her husband Alex, and their infant son as they move into a remote farmhouse, which harbors a dark, tragic history. As their home’s past is revealed, the mother’s fragility escalates to a state of psychosis that jeopardizes her own safety and that of her newborn son.

The upcoming movie is certainly far from Roberts’ first experience with the horror genre, considering the 31-year-old actress starred in the widely-popular FX series American Horror Story for multiple seasons, followed by two seasons in Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens. It will be interesting to watch Roberts’ character unfold, seeing as the haunting presence of the house will notably affect her mothering role.

Abandoned premieres in theaters on June 17 and will be available on Digital and On Demand on June 24.