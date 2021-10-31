Watch: Eternals Found Footage Clip Sees Kingo Documenting The Team

Having slid downwards to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Rotten movie just 24 hours ago, Eternals has rebounded slightly to edge right back up to the 60% threshold, avoiding the ignominy for at least a little bit longer.

Of course, that’ll continue to ebb and flow the closer we get to release this coming Friday, and Marvel Studios are pulling out all of the stops when it comes to the marketing blitz in an effort to ensure that as many people as possible check out the franchise’s 26th installment on the big screen, regardless of what the critics say.

Another new clip has arrived, this one showing Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo documenting his adventures after being reunited with his fellow immortal aliens, which you can check out below.

Stylized Eternals Poster Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Found footage is very hit-or-miss, but it at least makes complete sense within the context of Eternals. Kingo has spent his time on Earth becoming a major Bollywood star, and his faithful companion Karun follows him around to document his life and career.

Naturally, he’ll get much more than he bargained for when the Deviants seek to reignite an intergalactic conflict that’s spanned millennia, but the unstoppable rise of social media has made it clear that people would happily hit record for posterity, even if the world was in danger of ending.