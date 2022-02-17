A new Disney Plus film is being teased about the behind-the-scenes creation of Olivia Rodrigo‘s number one album, Sour, coming to the streaming platform next month.

In driving home 2 u (a SOUR film), Rodrigo will take audiences on a musical road trip from Salt Lake City, tracing the same route to Los Angeles that led to her writing the triple-platinum debut Geffen Records album Sour. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will recount memories of the writing process, creating the record-breaking album, and share her inner thoughts and feelings as a young woman navigating a particular time in her life.

The film will also include new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews, and never-before-seen footage of the making of the album, according to a press release from Disney.

Rodrigo also teased the upcoming film, being touted as a way for audiences to follow her along a cinematic journey to explore the album on her Instagram account.

The film will feature 11 songs from Sour performed by Rodrigo in all-new arrangements in unique locations, such as the Mojave Airplane Boneyard, Roy’s Motel & Café, Arcosanti, and the Red Rock Canyon State Park.

The musical experience will also include a number of guest performances, including from the Grammy-nominated Jacob Collier, Blu De Tiger, and Towa Bird.

Rodrigo, who is also the star of Disney Plus’ High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, made waves last year with the quadruple-platinum debut single “drivers license.” Her debut album, Sour, was Rolling Stone’s number one album of the year and was named one of the best albums of 2021 by the New York Times. Rodrigo followed up “drivers license” with more hit singles from the album, including “good 4 u” and “deja vu.”