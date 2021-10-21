Watch: First Trailer For Mel Gibson’s New Action Thriller

Controversial actor Mel Gibson is slated to star in a new film called Dangerous, of which a trailer dropped today, which you can view above.

The action thriller co-stars Scott Eastwood, who is leading the film as ex-con and reformed sociopath Dylan Forrester. Gibson plays the man’s psychiatrist, who helps Dylan as he goes on a rampage to uncover the truth behind his brother’s mysterious death.

The film’s director is Saw V‘s David Hackl.

This all comes on the heels of Gibson’s career second wind nestling comfortably as a mid-tier action movie star. That can be considered a comeback for the former A-lister, whose leading roles in mega action franchises like Lethal Weapon and Mad Max became overshadowed by a string of well-documented personal troubles. That has included Gibson allegedly using racial epithets in abusive ways to both a police officer pulling him over for a DUI and on a recorded phone call to an ex-girlfriend, two 2000s-ear incidents after which the actor’s presence in Hollywood was noticeably dampened.

Gibson has other action films in the works as well, including Last Looks, Panama, and Agent Game. He’s also been cast as a star in the upcoming John Wick origin spinoff series The Continental.

Another aspect of Gibson’s decidedly mixed legacy includes his directorial efforts, the most recent of which was 2016’s critically acclaimed war drama Hacksaw Ridge. Though Gibson won an Academy Award for directing Braveheart in 1995, he’s also courted controversy over alleged anti-Semitic undertones in his 2004 film Passion of the Christ.

Dangerous starring Mel Gibson comes to selected theaters and VOD on Nov. 5.