Watch: First Trailer For New Injustice Movie Teases All Out War

The first trailer for Injustice, a new animated movie based on the popular Injustice: Gods Among Us fighting game, gives fans their first look at Superman’s descent into madness and Joker’s master plan.

Injustice: Gods Among Us takes place in a parallel universe within the DC Comics Multiverse, in which the Joker tricks Superman into killing his pregnant wife, Lois Lane. Joker also orchestrates the explosion of a nuclear bomb, destroying Metropolis and killing millions of people.

The new trailer shows Superman mourning the loss of Lois Lane and Batman questioning the Joker about his plan. However, the interrogation is cut short when Superman breaks into the room as Joker maniacally laughs.

In the original video game, Superman murders Joker to get revenge, quickly losing sight of right and wrong. He goes on to form the One Earth Regime, enforcing global peace as a ruthless dictator, killing anyone who gets in his way. Several other heroes join the new regime, while Batman leads an insurgency against Superman’s regime. Batman eventually brings in heroes from another universe to help defeat Superman and restore order to his own.

Several other heroes like Green Arrow, Cyborg, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and more appear in the movie. Other notable villains will also appear, filling out an incredible cast of iconic DC characters.

The Injustice animated movie is rated R for bloody violence, which is good news for fans looking for a gritty DC story. Injustice will be released in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $39.99 and in digital format on Oct. 19.