Watch: first trailer for riotous adventure comedy ‘The Lost City’ debuts

Paramount Pictures just released the first trailer for its upcoming action romance, The Lost City.

Starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe, the film looks like an absolute riot. The two-minute 35-second trailer, which appeared on YouTube in the early hours of Dec. 16, teases an action-packed film featuring some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

The trailer sets up a film that, at its outset, appears to be a National Treasure-style action flick, complete with a dose of comedy and plenty of remote treasure hunting. As it proceeds, however, the trailer reveals a much more comedically-oriented film.

Starring Bullock as a romance novelist suffering from what appears to be overwhelming apathy, the film sets up a straightforward plot. Following the success of one of her books, set in the “Lost City of D,” a real-life treasure hunter —played by Radcliffe — tracks Bullock down to recruit her for a job.

After she goes missing, Tatum’s character — the stunning cover model for her numerous romance releases — decides to use his faux-action hero know-how to rescue her, a decision that is sure to lead to plenty of laughs. The trailer teases a film that looks equal parts action and comedy, with just enough romance tossed in to keep things interesting. Add to this the surprise reveal of an alluringly grungy Brad Pitt near the trailer’s end, and you have what could easily be one of 2022’s more popular releases.

The Lost City will arrive in theaters on March 25, 2022.