Watch: First Trolls: Holiday In Harmony Trailer Lands Just In Time For The Holiday Season

Trolls fans have been following Poppy, Branch, Biggie, Guy Diamond, and more on their (sometimes quite intense) adventures for years now. Trolls first premiered in 2016 to adoring audiences, and the love for the characters has yet to die down.

There are two movies, two television series, and a Christmas special already in the Trolls Franchise. With the debut of an exciting trailer today, fans learned that there will be an added holiday special for to enjoy in November.

Trolls: Holiday in Harmony is the second seasonal special for our favorite trolls, and families can’t wait to carry on the tradition and enjoy it together. So get ready to put the color, song, and glitter in your holiday season this year—Trolls style!

Trolls Holiday In Harmony 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The trailer shows our favorite trolls as they prepare for the holiday season with a rap from none other than the beloved Tiny Diamond narrating what fans can expect from the special.

While the first Trolls holiday special invited the Bergens—those pesky characters who used to eat trolls to find happiness and experience new holidays instead—the trailer for this special seems to revolve around making the season bright and merry in Troll Village.

Fans can see the Trolls: Holiday in Harmony special on NBC from Nov. 26.