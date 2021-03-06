Watch: Frank Grillo Dances Shirtless To Get Dwayne Johnson To Promote His New Movie

As one of the most famous people on the planet, one who boasts a social media following that numbers well over 220 million on Instagram, folks tend to pay attention when Dwayne Johnson posts something online. While the 48 year-old regularly shares behind the scenes images from his latest production or his workouts, director Joe Carnahan and star Frank Grillo have ingeniously leveraged The Rock’s popularity to promote their new movie Boss Level.

The time loop actioner follow Grillo’s Roy Pulver, a former Special Forces operative forced to relive the same day over and over again, edging incrementally closer to his ultimate goal of stopping Mel Gibson’s villainous Colonel Clive Ventor, rescuing his estranged wife and saving the entire world in the process. Shooting wrapped on Boss Level way back in May 2018, but it was only released yesterday.

The streaming exclusive has been going down a storm with Hulu subscribers, and in a new video posted to social media, Carnahan encourages his leading man to dance shirtless in front of a billboard for the film while brandishing a bottle of Johnson’s Teremana tequila, in the hopes that the highest-paid movie star in the world would notice and give Boss Level a boost in profile. It certainly worked, with Johnson sharing the fun video to his army of Instagram followers, as you can see below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

The tongue in cheek marketing tactic will definitely look to drive up interest in Boss Level, which has been scoring solid reviews and easily stands out as one of 2021’s best action movies so far. Having a supporter like Dwayne Johnson is a big get for the $45 million film that’s sat on the shelf for close to three years, and it’ll be interesting to see if it causes an uptick in viewership numbers on Hulu.