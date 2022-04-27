Watch: Friends Throw Caution to the Wind in ‘On the Count of Three’

Jerrod Carmichael's black comedy film features two best friends who throw caution to the wind on the day of their suicide pact.

Jerrod Carmichael’s edge-teetering black comedy film has just dropped its red band trailer, making for a particularly unwavering declaration about the kind of story that’s about to be told.

First premiering in early 2021 at the Sundance Film Festival, the film stars director Carmichael and Christopher Abbott (Kraven the Hunter) as best friends Val and Kevin, both of whom are on the verge of death by suicide. The two of them form a pact to kill each other at the end of the day, and they subsequently spend this last day completely unhinging themselves from social qualms and the law itself, resulting in some hilarious hijinks.

Preceding the trailer was a warning for the film’s subject matter, specifically suicide and mental health, and phone numbers for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and the Crisis Text Line. Following the trailer was a reminder that help is available to those suffering from suicidal thoughts, and a link to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website.

On the Count of Three releases on May 13 later this year.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.