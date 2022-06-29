Watch: George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’ trailer

It’s been approximately three thousand years since Julia Roberts has made a turn in romantic comedies, arguably the bread and butter of the actress, but another thousand years of waiting is finally off the table thanks to her upcoming role in Ticket to Paradise, where she’ll star opposite George Clooney in this gut-busting romp by writer-director Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again).

First announced in early 2021, Ticket to Paradise features Roberts and Clooney as a pair of divorcees with their fair share of bad blood between each other. As they find themselves side by side again on a plane to Bali, the duo reluctantly put their long history of differences aside to sabotage their daughter’s hasty marriage to a local of the island, lest she fall into the same trap that her parents’ marriage ultimately wound up being.

As if Clooney and Roberts weren’t enough, the cast only continues to stack itself up with the best of them; alongside the two storied actors are Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd (Booksmart), who portray Lily, the daughter of the two parents, and Wren Butler, Lily’s best friend, respectively. Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris) also features as Lily’s fiancé.

It looks to be a fun-filled return for Roberts and Clooney, who have previously worked together on the likes of Ocean’s Eleven, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Ocean’s Twelve, and Money Monster. Their chemistry remains impeccable as ever, and we expect it to flourish even more once the film hits theaters.

With distribution being handled by Universal Pictures, Ticket to Paradise releases on Oct. 21.