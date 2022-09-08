Watch: Go behind the love and thunder as Marvel drops trailer for Disney Plus Day treat you might’ve missed

Today is Disney Plus Day, which means it’s a good day to be a Marvel fan. Not only did we get a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Thor: Love and Thunder also made its streaming debut this Thursday. And once you’re done revisiting the recent blockbuster from the comfort of your own home, make sure to check out its accompanying making-of documentary, the latest in the Marvel Studios Assembled series, which likewise just thundered online.

To promote this extra special treat which many might have missed, among everything else that’s just dropped on the Mouse House’s platform today, Disney has shared a trailer for Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder which offers a tease behind the scenes of the Taika Waititi film, which looks just as much a riot to work on as you would expect.

Go behind the love and thunder.



Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of #ThorLoveAndThunder is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/gQZzIZS0I9 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 8, 2022

Love and Thunder is, pretty infamously at this point, not as widely beloved as Ragnarok, but this trailer ⁠— and the full documentary ⁠— make clear that everyone working on the production gave it their all. Something they definitely succeeded in doing was translating the amount of fun they had on set into a winning comedic energy on screen. As brought to life through state-of-the-art visual effects, a fact that producer Brian Chapek is keen to stress in this promo.

Chapek also celebrates Thor being Marvel’s “longest-running franchise character,” which remains true as ⁠— spoilers ⁠— Love and Thunder leaves the Asgardian Avenger still going strong. A hypothetical Thor 5 would be a ways away, but it’s possible he’ll return in the upcoming Avengers movies. For the moment, relive his latest outing and then find out how it was assembled on Disney Plus.