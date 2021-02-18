Watch: New Godzilla Vs. Kong TV Spot Is All About The Money Shots

Warner Bros. and HBO Max have been going out of their way to deliver trailers guaranteed to dominate the cultural conversation, with today’s debut of the first Mortal Kombat promo following shortly after the attention-grabbing third and final ad for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The studio certainly know how to keep the fans happy, but neither Mortal Kombat or Justice League have been able to match the massive numbers drawn in by Godzilla vs. Kong. The latest installment in the MonsterVerse still boasts the most-watched trailer in WB’s history, and it also became the fourth most-liked movie promo ever on YouTube.

That almost guarantees a major spike in subscriber numbers for WarnerMedia’s streaming service, and hopefully it also results in a solid uptick at the box office, with the industry-wide slump approaching the one year mark. A new TV spot for Godzilla vs. Kong has now arrived and while it’s not terribly long, it features nothing but money shots, showing the two title characters in all of their glory, and you can check it out below.

A new #GodzillaVsKong TV spot has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/dMJRMTDrIu — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 17, 2021

New Godzilla Vs. Kong Poster Reveals Trailer Release Date 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At this stage, most people know if they’re in or out when it comes to Godzilla vs. Kong. Two CGI behemoths knocking seven bells out of each other isn’t going to draw in the arthouse crowd by any means, but audiences are clearly craving some epic spectacle having been starved of mega budget blockbusters for almost twelve months.

On that front, at the very least, Adam Wingard’s clash of the Titans is set to deliver in spades, and as nice as it is to have the option to watch Godzilla vs. Kong from the comfort of your own home on opening day, the very concept almost demands that it be seen on the biggest screen possible.