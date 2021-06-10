Watch: He-Man Returns In First Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Trailer

He-Man fans, it’s time to get excited. Our first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation has now arrived, Netflix’s upcoming reboot of the beloved 80s animated property which is shaping up to be very promising indeed.

Of course, there are a number of reasons to be excited for this one. For starters, unlike Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and the CG-animated He-Man show that’s also in development, Revelation isn’t targeting a new generation. Instead, it’s a love letter to the original, with the plot even following on from the end of the 80s effort. Also, fan favorite filmmaker Kevin Smith leading the charge, serving as showrunner. And then there’s the involvement of the insanely talented voice cast, led by Supergirl‘s Chris Wood.

In fact, most of them are seen in this new trailer, and you can look forward to the likes of Skeletor (voiced by the one and only Mark Hamill), Evil-Lyn (Lena Headley), Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Queen Marlena (Alicia Silverstone) and legendary Batman star Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man in the show. Not to mention that original Skeletor vocal actor, Alan Oppenheimer, is also involved in the role of Moss-Man.

As mentioned above, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is looking pretty exciting so far and the visuals are certainly impressive. Then again, that doesn’t come as much of a surprise given that this comes to us from Powerhouse, the same studio who’ve brought us the likes of Castlevania and Seis Manos. In other words, it’s in good hands.

And as for Smith himself, while this is his first stint as a showrunner, his previous experience in the industry and clear admiration for the source material should result in a finished product that’ll please longtime fans. And we simply cannot wait to find out what he has in store for us when Masters of the Universe: Revelation arrives on July 23rd.