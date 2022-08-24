Watch: Hulu reveals release date for ‘Hellraiser’ reboot

After years of lying dormant, the Hellraiser franchise is set to rise from the proverbial ashes just in time for this year’s much-anticipated spooky season. And, with several horror icons — like Michael Myers in Halloween Ends and The Creeper in Jeepers Creepers: Reborn — making their returns to the genre in 2022, horror fanatics and streaming junkies are gearing up to feast their eyes on the return of Pinhead this October.

Over on Hulu’s official Twitter account, the streaming platform posted an eye-popping 15-second teaser, which revealed that a “reimagining” of Clive Barker’s bone-chilling ‘80s classic will be available to stream on Oct. 7. You can check out the tweet for yourself down below:

https://twitter.com/hulu/status/1562454802977632256?s=20&t=V_8gYnDURbJqZaCYFczoTw

The upcoming horror project features director David Bruckner at the helm, with a screenplay from Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. Additionally, as an added bonus, Clive Barker himself is attached as a producer for the film, who has insisted that the latest adaptation is staying honorably faithful to the original source material.

Just last week, Hellraiser chained an appealing R rating for “strong bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual content, and brief graphic nudity.” Now, with a secured rating and an official release date, Cenobite praisers have a fun-filled adventure lined up for their Halloween marathons.

Despite a variety of unnecessary sequels, the original movie has cemented its legacy as a bonafide classic amongst horror fans. And, with this new film adaptation and David Gordon Green’s apparent Hellraiser series for HBO, it certainly remains a delicious year for the genre of horror.

Hellraiser officially lands on Hulu on Oct. 7.