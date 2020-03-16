Watch: Idris Elba Offers An Update On His Coronavirus Diagnosis

As the Coronavirus continues to sweep the globe, it’s now gotten to the point where it’s so widespread, and infected so many people, that tons of celebrities are beginning to fall victim to it.

Indeed, last week it was Tom Hanks who almost broke the internet when he announced that him and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for COVID-19 while down in Australia working on a new movie. An Elvis Presley biopic from Baz Luhrmann, to be precise. And now, just as the world was beginning to calm down from that, another beloved movie star has been hit by the virus.

This time, it’s Idris Elba, who announced earlier today that he’s tested positive as well. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared an update with his fans, assuring them that he feels alright and has no symptoms yet.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Here's How The Suicide Squad's Idris Elba Would Look As Superman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Like Hanks, Elba seems to be in relatively good spirits and doing fine, despite having the virus. But still, this is pretty shocking to hear and only goes to show just how quickly COVID-19 is spreading and that it’s now beginning to impact some of the biggest celebrities on the planet. Meaning no one is safe from this thing.

Thankfully, at 47 years-old, Elba isn’t quite in the age range where Coronavirus can do the most damage, as it tends to be more harmful for those who are 60 and older. But still, it’s not fun to have it regardless of your age and this should serve as yet another wake up call to start taking all the precautions you can to stop the spread of COVID-19 and get things under control.

We wish Idris Elba all the best and will be sure to let you know as soon as he’s got another update for us.