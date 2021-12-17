We’re getting a behind-the-scenes look at all the goofs and gaffs that went on during the filming of Halloween Kills with a new gag reel, which you can view above.

That includes director David Gordon Green cracking jokes to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode as she is being operated on, Nancy Stephens’ Marion getting interrupted from being stalked by The Shape with a FaceTime from her granddaughter, Judy Greer’s Karen hamming it up with a hair-flipping turn-around and a cheesy thumbs up, and Michael Myers himself doing a “Stayin’ Alive” disco dance.

The clip was dropped on YouTube Friday to promote Halloween Kills‘ forthcoming physical media release early next year.

If you’re not already familiar, Halloween Kills takes place just minutes after Laurie, Karen, and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) seemingly left the masked killer Michael Myers for dead, trapped in a cage and burning in Laurie’s basement at the end of 2018’s Halloween. Laurie is then rushed to the hospital, hence the operating room scene, where she is treated for her life-threatening injuries.

Despite Laurie at first believing that she has finally put an end to Michael’s morbid reign of terror that has haunted her for her entire life, it turns out that things aren’t as cut-and-dry as she believed. The Shape manages to escape the trap and the killer once again wreaks havoc on the fictitious small town of Haddonfield, Illinois. Laurie’s determination to fight through the pain and once again stand up to defend herself inspires all the residents of the town to rise up against Michael’s unspeakable terror.

Halloween Kills is available on digital now and gets a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on Jan. 11, 2022.