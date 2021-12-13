Watch: Japanese trailer for ‘The Batman’ has the internet in detective mode
We haven’t seen or heard much from The Batman in an official capacity other than some viral marketing tactics since the second full-length trailer dropped at DC FanDome, but that’s all changed after a new Japanese promo arrived, and it contains plenty of brand new footage that hasn’t been spied before.
Naturally, Matt Reeves’ reboot has been the number one trend on Twitter ever since, with fans combing through each and every frame to see if they can unlock any more of the mysteries surrounding Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight, which is less than three months away from hitting theaters.
As you can see from the reactions below, the internet already has a thousand different questions that they want answered after feasting their eyes on The Batman footage, with speculation running rampant online.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Just the other day we heard that Warner Bros. were reportedly testing two different cuts of The Batman, with and without a certain mystery character, so it’s all starting to get very curious. With international spots now beginning to roll out, it shouldn’t be too long until we see even more from a blockbuster Matt Reeves has described as the scariest take on the Caped Crusader we’ve ever seen.