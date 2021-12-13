Watch: Japanese trailer for ‘The Batman’ has the internet in detective mode

We haven’t seen or heard much from The Batman in an official capacity other than some viral marketing tactics since the second full-length trailer dropped at DC FanDome, but that’s all changed after a new Japanese promo arrived, and it contains plenty of brand new footage that hasn’t been spied before.

Naturally, Matt Reeves’ reboot has been the number one trend on Twitter ever since, with fans combing through each and every frame to see if they can unlock any more of the mysteries surrounding Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight, which is less than three months away from hitting theaters.

As you can see from the reactions below, the internet already has a thousand different questions that they want answered after feasting their eyes on The Batman footage, with speculation running rampant online.

Right, call me reaching, but to me, that looks like Barry Keoghan, gets me thinking that what if Joker is someone who is more like a stalker figure and he's really watching Bruce. Would be fucking mint in my opinion.#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/QSRipoxoF4 — |☃️🎄TheChristmasBat 🎄☃️| Christmas Hype 🎄☃️ (@BatStriking) December 13, 2021

the bandages on his hands and the way he takes his cowl off feels so personal to me #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/Y68VNU0IcL — Jess🗡☥ busy (@355Jess) December 13, 2021

If Robert Pattinson doesn't get an Oscar Nom for Best Actor, we riot!#TheBatman#Cinema pic.twitter.com/wKA8tq5SDN — Abhinav ❓❄❓❓ (@knightfall72) December 13, 2021

The Batman Director Reveals New Image Of The Dark Knight 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I have noticed something that most of the awards are taken my batman itself rather then any superhero movie. This time I time oscars for best pictures goes to THE BATMAN. It's gonna be dark.#TheBatman — extend universe (@EXTENDuniverses) December 13, 2021

#TheBatman Theory



Gotham’s orphanage is funded by the elite, which connects the Wayne family to the Court of Owls. It’s also a cover up for the Court to abduct kids & brainwash them to become their lethal assassins known as Talons. Riddler wants to kill all the rich & powerful pic.twitter.com/GmTdofxwVz — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) December 13, 2021

Wayne is a notable cinephile and attended a screening of THE MAN WHO LAUGHS, starring Conrad Veidt as Gwynplaine, where paparazzi took the photo seen in the og tweet #TheBatman https://t.co/IA979haTE0 pic.twitter.com/nMIBTuQLkA — Certified Liver Boy (@killahbrownies) December 13, 2021

Just the other day we heard that Warner Bros. were reportedly testing two different cuts of The Batman, with and without a certain mystery character, so it’s all starting to get very curious. With international spots now beginning to roll out, it shouldn’t be too long until we see even more from a blockbuster Matt Reeves has described as the scariest take on the Caped Crusader we’ve ever seen.