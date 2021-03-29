Watch: Jason Statham Is Out For Revenge In First Wrath Of Man Trailer

Jason Statham is out for revenge in this first trailer for the action icon’s next movie, Wrath of Man. Fans of the British star will want to check this one out as it sees Statham reuniting with his frequent collaborator, director Guy Ritchie, for the first time in 16 years. You know you’re in reliable hands with those two and, sure enough, this promo promises that the pic will deliver all the blood-pumping spectacle you’re looking for when going into a Statham effort.

As the trailer teases, Wrath of Man begins when H, a cold and mysterious newcomer, joins a cash truck company. But after a series of attacks in which he unleashes lethal justice on some criminals, it becomes clear that he’s far more qualified than he let on and he’s got an ulterior – and highly personal – motive for doing the job. Ritchie has assembled a great cast around Statham for this one, too, including Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood, Jeffrey Donovan and Post Malone.

Jason Statham's Wrath Of Man Gets New Release Date And First Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This is the duo’s fourth collaboration, following 1998’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, 2000’s Snatch and 2005’s Revolver. They clearly had a good time making the project as well, as the pair have immediately gone back to working together on a new feature. Earlier this year, they shot another action thriller – tentatively titled Five Eyes – which co-stars Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes and Josh Hartnett again.

Originally due out this January, Wrath of Man – developed under the title Cash Truck – was recently pushed back a couple of weeks from April 23rd to May 7th. That means it’s occupying the slot previously held by Marvel’s Black Widow, which is now coming this July. Not having the MCU effort around should help the MGM/Miramax movie’s chances when it hits theaters in about five weeks’ time.