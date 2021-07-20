Watch: Johnny Knoxville And The Gang Return In Jackass Forever Trailer

If you were wondering if middle age would see Johnny Knoxville and the rest of his daredevil cohorts mellow even the littlest bit, we now have our answer, and unsurprisingly it’s a resounding no. The first Jackass Forever trailer is now here, and it’s shaping up to be one of the year’s wildest movies, for no other reason than the gang are back to risk life and limb in the name of our entertainment.

Even the stars of the fourth installment have questioned whether or not audiences would have any interest in watching a bunch of dudes pushing 50 doing the same sort of stunts that first brought them to mainstream notoriety over 20 years ago, but based on the footage, they probably will.

First Jackass 4 Photos Tease Dangerous New Stunts 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, this is an all-ages promo so the inevitable deluge of more disgusting stunts will probably be held back for a red band spot, but there’s more than enough on display to showcase the latest batch of bonkers antics. The slow motion only serves to make things look more painful, and seeing ‘Danger’ Ehren McGheley strapped to a chair covered in honey and salmon right before a bear gets let into the room is a cliffhanger that we need to see resolved.

Shooting managed to make it through almost two entire days before Knoxville and Steve-O were hospitalized, so that’s something. It’s a smart move to open the Jackass Forever trailer with some good old fashioned nostalgia reminiscing about the origins of the MTV series, before diving straight into the first look at the older but definitely not wiser group of core cast members being electrocuted, bitten, gored, launched, smacked, thrown and exploded all over the place.