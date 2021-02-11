Watch: New Justice League Teaser Shows Black Suit Superman In Action

In the theatrical edition of Justice League, Henry Cavill’s Superman was little more than a passenger, and his most notable contribution to the discourse surrounding the movie was people wondering what the hell was going on with his face, after Joss Whedon’s extensive reshoots saw him contractually forbidden from removing his Mission: Impossible – Fallout mustache.

De-aging technology isn’t quite convincing enough to fool the eyes just yet, but clearly de-mustaching technology is much further away. Even ignoring his unsettling top lip, the Man of Steel was resurrected from the dead, had a brief bout of fisticuffs with his former teammates and then quickly decided he wanted to be a good guy again, ultimately helping them save both the day and the world.

An in-depth arc it most certainly was not, but with four hours to play with, Zack Snyder’s Justice League looks to remedy the mistakes of the original cut of the DCEU blockbuster, and he’s throwing in the black suit for good measure. Fans went wild at the first images of Superman’s new duds when they surfaced a few months back, and the latest teaser for Sunday’s final trailer features a brief shot of the costume in action.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is shaping up to rival Avengers: Endgame when it comes to a hefty dose of superhero spectacle doubling down on delivering fan service on an epic scale. Black suit Superman and Jared Leto’s all-new and much less garish spin on the Joker will be dominating the headlines this week, but for all we know, the filmmaker might have plenty more surprises hidden up his sleeve when the movie arrives on HBO Max next month.