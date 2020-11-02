Watch: Karl Urban Becomes The New Wolverine In X-Men Deepfake Video

Before the Coronavirus pandemic came along and changed the world as we knew it, there were some major concerns earlier this year about deepfake videos becoming the next terrifying social dilemma on the horizon. The ability to convincingly replace one person’s face in a video with someone completely different is straight out of science fiction, and given how the internet operates, it was never going to be used entirely as a means for good.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s recent viral hit Sassy Justice implemented the technology to hilarious comedic effect, and for the most part, the deepfakes that tend to gain traction online have replaced popular actors in movies. For instance, we’ve seen Robert Pattinson feature in the Dark Knight Trilogy and Chris Evans become The Boys‘ Homelander, among many others. Now, the latest one imagines how another star of Amazon’s smash hit comic book show could look as a major superhero, and you can check it out for yourself up above.

Obviously, there’s the usual disconcerting quality to the footage, but it can’t be denied that Karl Urban makes for a great Wolverine. The 48 year-old is no stranger to the comic book genre after starring in Red, Priest, Dredd, Thor: Ragnarok and The Boys, and was even linked to The Batman shortly after Ben Affleck had retired from the role. The deepfake certainly puts up a solid case for him to become Logan, too, and there’s more than enough support online for the idea.

Of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new take on the iconic mutant has been the subject of much speculation recently, only some of which has involved talk of a potential Hugh Jackman return, and while it still remains to be seen who the studio will go with, Karl Urban definitely feels like he’d be one of the few actors that Kevin Feige could cast in the role of Wolverine without facing some major backlash from the fans.