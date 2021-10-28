Watch: Lady Gaga Schemes For Fashion Dynasty Control In House Of Gucci Trailer

With the release of the second trailer for Ridley Scott’s upcoming biographical crime drama House of Gucci, which you can view above, we’re getting even more glimpses into Lady Gaga’s conniving Patrizia Reggiani.

The trailer was absolutely oozing with Gaga and included a fitting cover of Annie Lennox’s “Sweet Dreams” by the singer and actress. Much of the trailer centers around Patrizia⏤how she married into the Gucci fashion dynasty and then plotted to take control of it, which included hiring what looked like some shady gun-wielding thugs.

The film co-stars Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Salma Hayek as Pina Auriemma, Jared Leto in a transformed turn as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, and Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci.

The film has already generated buzz for Leto’s new look, which finds him overweight and covered in prosthetics.

The film is reportedly based on a 2001 book entitled The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. Set in 1995, it follows the events and aftermath of the murder of the fashion dynasty’s heir, Maurizio Gucci, at the hands of his-ex wife, Patrizia.

Given Gaga’s excellent acting turns in films like A Star is Born and Ryan Murphy’s macabre series American Horror Story, her casting as the delightfully devilish Patrizia is pitch-perfect. In fact, the film sort of resembles the Murphy-helmed American Crime Story, which in its second season similarly followed the murder and aftermath of fashion icon Gianni Versace. However, this film has reportedly been in development with Scott since around 2006, so we can’t necessarily say that he was biting Murphy’s style in this case.

House of Gucci catwalks into theaters on Nov. 24, 2021.