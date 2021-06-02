Watch: Leaked Black Widow Footage Teases Natasha’s MCU Adventure

Black Widow might be the deadliest spy in the world, but she’s also the most delayed. Natasha Romanoff’s solo adventure was originally due in May 2020, but the COVID pandemic saw its release date repeatedly pushed back further and further. Now, finally, it’s coming to theaters and Disney Plus next month, where it’ll be the first MCU movie since Spider-Man: Far From Home.

That long delay means it’s been almost two years since we first saw footage at Disney’s 2019 D23 Expo, but after a lot of promos it seems Disney’s marketing team can still find the occasional new moment to surprise us. Right now there’s a new Black Widow featurette playing in theaters in which Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and David Harbor answer questions and debate who’s the more effective spy – as well as never-before-seen clips.

Twitter user @natsbatons surreptitiously recorded video from it and shared it for all of us to enjoy. Check them out:

“worlds biggest superhero in the biggest movie event of the summer” YEAHHHH I KNOW THATS RIGHTTT pic.twitter.com/xbJOHxZ1zR — ًm (@natsbatons) May 29, 2021

here’s another clip from last night of scarlett flo and david speaking haha i cut out my voice at certain parts. pic.twitter.com/3MspqwfmlO — ًm (@natsbatons) May 29, 2021

Once Black Widow is out of the gates prepare for an onslaught of MCU movies. The rest of 2021 will see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting theaters. 2022 will also see another four titles: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Marvels.

With all that (not to mention the various Disney+ shows) it’s tempting to worry that audiences will become tired of the constant conveyer belt of Marvel content. Then again, all of these projects look promising and there are no signs of superhero fatigue at the box office.

So roll on Black Widow on July 9, as I’m positively itching to settle down in a multiplex for some MCU action – it’s going to feel good to see and hear that studio logo on the big screen after so long away.