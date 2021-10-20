Watch: Uncharted Movie Footage Leaked Features Tom Holland

A Twitter user posted what looks like leaked footage from the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland.

The clip shows one of the most iconic scenes from the video game source material, with Nathan Drake tumbling out of a jumbo carrier airplane while climbing on pallets of cargo as everything plummets to earth.

THIS LEAKED UNCHARTED FOOTAGE ACTUALLY LOOKS GOOD YO 😩 WE WON pic.twitter.com/kLFU3i4Sr6 — advit (@advitinsoho) October 20, 2021

It looks great! The 40-second clip also shows Drake arguing with a bad guy on the plane, and we get a quick sneak peek of Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan. We also get to see the title of the movie displayed on the screen and a release date of Feb. 18, 2022.

There’s no information about where the clip came from. The sneak peek comes ahead of news that a trailer for the movie will release on Oct. 21.

The Uncharted movie has been in development so long that Wahlberg was originally slated to play the lead character and not the older Sully. It’s gone through a number of directors over the years before Ruben Fleischer was selected. He’s the seventh one attached to the product.

Tom Holland Shows Off His Uncharted Body In New Workout Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Holland said he was taking a “tough, very stoic” approach to playing Drake, instead of leaning on the video game’s more goofy playfulness.

“I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being ‘I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment,’” he said. “My character is supposed to be a fucking action hero in this moment!”

Uncharted is one of PlayStation’s most treasured exclusive properties. It follows the story of treasure hunter Drake and his pal Sully as they try to find fame and fortune while staying one step ahead of the bad guys.

PlayStation released the first game, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, in 2007. Every copy of the game since has sold millions of copies, with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End selling more than 15 million.