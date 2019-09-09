With Spider-Man: Far From Home bringing the Infinity Saga to a close, 2020 will see Marvel kick off Phase 4. We’re still not entirely sure whether it’ll last through 2022, but we do know that there will be nine properties coming across the next couple of years on the big and small screens. The full line-up was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con back in July, where the official titles and logos were shown off to the audience in Hall H.

Now, we can all pretend we were there, too, as the below video neatly packages all the title intros into one 50-second clip. At first, it runs through the five Marvel TV shows coming to Disney Plus. That’s What If…?, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye. Then, the logos for the incoming movies are revealed: Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Though most of these intros are simple animations as the title zooms into view, a couple of them reflect the storyline behind the title. Loki shifts through various fonts, for instance, referencing the God of Mischief’s shapeshifting abilities. while the lightning racing across the stream of colors for Love and Thunder resembles the Bifrost. Plus, WandaVision‘s title clicks into view like an old TV screen, which is a nod to the 1950s setting of the show.

As we said above, it’s not totally clear right now whether Phase 4 ends in 2021 or if Black Panther 2, arriving in May 2022, is also included in it. Then, there’s the three further TV series on the way: Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight. It’s difficult to say as, excepting 2020, the advent of Disney Plus means we’re getting more MCU content per year than ever before. But either way, the immediate future looks very exciting for Marvel fans and there’s a ton of great stuff coming down the pipeline.