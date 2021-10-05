Watch: Marvel Reveals 1-Month Countdown Promo For Eternals

The box office is finally showing some real legs again on both domestic and international fronts, which has been far too long coming. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shouldered most of the burden in September, but this month already has a trio of big hitters making some serious waves.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hauled in $90 million to snatch the pandemic-era opening weekend record, while Dune crossed $100 million overseas at the same time No Time to Die hauled in $121 million outside of the United States and China. October is set to be a bumper month for business, and then Eternals arrives on November 5th to keep the hot streak alive.

The three highest-grossing debutants since January 2020 are all Marvel comic book adaptations, so there’s no reason why the intergalactic epic won’t make it four-for-four. All the footage we’ve seen so far has promised a Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster the likes of which we’ve never seen, and the studio has now unveiled a one-month teaser as the countdown begins, which you can see below.

In one month, experience Marvel Studios’ #Eternals. Only in theaters November 5. pic.twitter.com/HLn58yWOwK — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 5, 2021

It’s light on new material, but at this stage, you already know if you’re in or out for Eternals. It’s the world’s most popular franchise we’re talking about, so most of you are definitely in, the only real question is how high the immortal aliens can fly when they finally arrive.