Watch: Marvel’s Eternals Goes Full Bollywood In New Clip Featuring Kumail Nanjiani

Marvel has been incredibly keen to stress the individual personalities of its all-powerful Eternals cast. That’s not particularly surprising, considering the film boasts a cast of total newcomers to the MCU, but will one film be enough to endear these immortal warriors to the masses?

The jury’s still out on that one, though, with the latest details to surface online suggesting that a sequel may never actually be necessary, this one-shot could be the only opportunity Marvel fans get, to partake in a meet-and-greet with the Deviants’ mortal enemies.

Credit where it’s due, however, Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo — a fame-obsessed hero able to shoot energy projectiles from his digits — is bursting with charisma, and that’s no less evident than with this latest clip. Check it out for yourselves above.

Nanjiani revealed in a Good Morning America interview on Monday that rehearsing the Bollywood dance took a painstaking four months of rehearsals, and the end result looks fantastic.

Eternals opens in theaters this coming Friday, Nov. 5. Can the Phase 4 flick defy disappointing early critical reviews and garner impressive scores from the public? We’ll just have to wait and see. Will you be there on release day? Let us know in the usual place below!