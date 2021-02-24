Watch: The Matrix 4 Fan Trailer Sends Neo Back In

We still know next to nothing about The Matrix 4, and that even extends to the title, despite rumors to the contrary. In some quarters, Lana Wachowski’s sci-fi action blockbuster has been called simply Matrix, while in certain circles it was speculated that the title will be The Matrix: Resurrections, which both fits the premise and continues the nomenclature of Reloaded and Revolutions.

Arriving eighteen years after the conclusion of the original trilogy, The Matrix 4 follows a path well-trodden by countless other long awaited sequels by filling out the cast with a mix of legacy players, established character actors and rising stars. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss take top billing, with the love story between Neo and Trinity set to power the entire narrative.

Elsewhere, Jade Pinkett-Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt make up the remainder of the old guard, while Yahya Adbul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff and more represent an eclectic and exciting raft of fresh faces. It could be a while yet before we see any official footage from the simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release, but a new fan trailer that you can check out up above does a great job of imagining how Neo and the gang could find themselves drawn back into the titular simulation after so long.

Using the interactions between Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is a nice touch, hammering home how different both the world and the characters themselves have become. Obviously, Fishburne isn’t involved as Morpheus after revealing that he wasn’t invited to the party, but it’s an impressively made and ambitious video nonetheless, although it would be safe to say that The Matrix 4 isn’t going to look anything like it.