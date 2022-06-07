Watch: Meet Buzz’s crew in new ‘Lightyear’ clip

A new Lightyear clip shows Buzz is having a hard time getting his team to agree on the objective for “Operation Surprise Party.” In the clip, Buzz (Chris Evans) says that their one objective is to deliver a crystal to a turnip vehicle on an enemy base. One member named Derek is only concerned about not dying, another wants to kill the robots, and Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer) says that they need to destroy the Zurg ship.

A robot enters the meeting and explains that Operation Surprise Party is a variation of Operation Thundersphere. Buzz won two medals for it, and Izzy knows about it because of her grandmother’s Space Ranger books. They agree to blow up the ship and put the crystal in the turnip, but when Buzz expects Izzy to finish the line after he says, “To infinity…” she thinks his pointed finger means he wants her to pull his finger and the moment is lost.

Team Buzz has been featured in a TV spot, and though the main focus is on bringing depth to Buzz, it’s clear that his team will also play an important role, and Izzy is one such character. Her mother has been a Space Ranger makes her a legacy, and at some point in the film, she even wears her grandmother’s space suit.

Lightyear is the definitive origin of the legendary Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear who inspired the toys audiences know from the beloved Toy Story franchise. He’s marooned millions of light-years away from his home on Earth and has to find a way back with a trusted crew and an adorable robotic cat named Sox. But with his archnemesis Zurg around, he and his team will have to account for all kinds of danger on their mission.

The voice talents also include Taiki Waititi as Mo Morrison, James Brolin as Zurg, Peter Sohn as Sox, Efren Ramirez as Diaz, Dales Soules as Darby Steel, and Uzo Adubo as Alisha Hawthorne.

Lightyear launches into theaters June 17.