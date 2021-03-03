Watch: Michael B. Jordan Does Tom Clancy In Without Remorse Trailer

As one of the fastest-rising stars in the industry that’s also moved into producing in recent years, it’s surprising that Michael B. Jordan doesn’t have a franchise of his own, at least not yet anyway. The 34 year-old might have headlined Creed and its sequel, but the boxing dramas are still part of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky series, while the less said about Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four, the better.

However, things could be about to change when Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse lands on Prime Video on April 30th. Originally intended for a theatrical release, Paramount auctioned the project off to streaming due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, and it’s guaranteed to find a major audience. Not only is the leading man a popular and reliable presence on screen, but Without Remorse debuts on the same platform as John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan, which has already proven to be a big hit with subscribers.

The solo movie for regular Clancy supporting character John Clark has been in development for over a decade, with Christopher McQuarrie once set to direct Tom Hardy in the lead role. Sicario: Day of the Soldado helmer Stefano Sollima ultimately tackled the project and helms from a script co-written by Academy Award nominated Hell or High Water scribe Taylor Sheridan, so there’s plenty of pedigree on either side of the camera. The plot, meanwhile follows John Clark as the Navy SEAL turned CIA operative goes on the hunt for revenge after his girlfriend is killed by a drug lord.

While that sounds pretty routine, Without Remorse is shaping up to be a hugely accomplished action thriller if the first footage is anything to go by, and if it performs well, then Paramount could realistically look to return the proposed franchise to cinemas for any potential sequels.