Watch: Minions take flight in ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ third trailer

Now that it’s officially Geeked Week, Netflix has released a third teaser trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru — the family-friendly animated feature that will serve as the fifth installment in the fan-favorite Despicable Me franchise and will aim to provide an origin story for supervillain Gru (Steve Carell) and his eventual army of Minions.

In the hilariously funny short clip, which can be seen above, several beloved Minions — namely, Kevin, Stuart, and Bob — are aboard an airplane and set to take off on a journey into the friendly skies. As the chaos on the plane fuels up, more folks fall in love with the yellow miniature henchmen. The clip also features the Minions during their extensive training with Gru and aiding the supervillain in his plans to dominate the world.

From what we’ve seen from the official trailer, the newest comedy animation tells the story of 12-year-old Gru, who has a fondness for all things evil and aspires to join The Vicious 6 — a renowned supervillain supergroup. Along the way, Gru meets the infamous Minions and builds his secret lair to battle the very group that he initially hoped to join.

Joining Carell in the star-studded cast are Taraji P. Henson as the leader of The Vicious 6, Julie Andrews as Gru’s mother Marlena, Russell Brand as Gru’s future assistant Dr. Nefario and Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, and Alan Arkin as members of The Vicious 6.

Minions: The Rise of Gru arrives in theaters on July 1st.