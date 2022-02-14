Watch: ‘Moon Knight’ descends in new Super Bowl TV Spot

Moon Knight has swooped into action in a new Super Bowl TV spot, ahead of the Lunar Lunatic debuting on Disney Plus.

The new TV spot gives us a brand new look at his costume, and some new shots of Ethan Hawke’s mysterious cult leader character, with a major highlight being the first look at Moon Knight’s crescent boomerangs.

Oscar Isaac’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking a treat, especially in the new suit which looks much more Ancient Egyptian mummy-inspired than the typical super hero suit of the comics.

Marvel also unveiled a new poster for the series, which shows off the dual personas of Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight 🌙, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ECOiHVI9O2 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 13, 2022

The Disney Plus series is set to debut March 30, and promises to be one of the most gritty stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel, Lucy Thackeray, and May Calamawy. The series will run for six episodes, with the episodes directed by Mohamed Diab and directorial duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.