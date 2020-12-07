Watch: New Morbius Trailer Comes With A Jared Leto Introduction

As per the original plan, we would have seen Morbius in theaters back in July, but when the pandemic hit, Sony elected to push it until next March. Now that that’s just a few months away, the renewed marketing machine is starting up again and a fresh international trailer has been released, which features an introduction from the Living Vampire himself, Jared Leto.

The actor opens his intro by saying hello to fans everywhere, promising that Morbius will be coming our way very soon. “In the film, I play a new Marvel character who attempts to cure his lifelong blood disease with an experimental science,” the Suicide Squad star continues, describing the origins of his antihero Dr. Michael Morbius. “In the process, I turn into a Living Vampire.”

“I think it’s going to be a fun one and I can’t wait for you guys to see it,” Leto teases, before offering the most interesting hint from his intro. “It’s an exciting role in an expanding universe,” he says. “There’s a lot for all of us to look forward to.” Color us intrigued.

This alludes to those rumors pointing to Sony and Marvel having big plans for Morbius and other Spider-Man villains like Michael Keaton’s Vulture (who will cameo in the pic) and Tom Hardy’s Venom. A Sinister Six team-up is surely on the cards and a crossover with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the MCU is looking increasingly likely, too. Assuming audiences take to the character, we could be seeing much more of Morbius after this movie.

As for the trailer itself, it features a lot of familiar footage from earlier promos, teasing the titular antihero’s monstrous transformation into a super strong bloodsucking fiend. Assuming the date sticks, Morbius is due to hit theaters on March 19th, 2021, and so far, it’s shaping up to be an interesting new addition to the genre.

Tell us, though, are you looking forward to seeing what Sony’s cooked up for us with the blockbuster? Let us know in the comments section down below.