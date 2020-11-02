Sony Rumored To Want Garfield And Maguire For Sinister Six Movie

One way or another, we’re getting a Sinister Six movie, and Sony won’t rest until the villainous spinoff has made it to our screens. They tried once before, of course, and even had The Cabin in the Woods‘ Drew Goddard set to write and direct before The Amazing Spider-Man 2 buckled under the weight of all the worldbuilding that the studio tried to cram into a story that was already stretched to its bursting point.

Undeterred, though, the SPUoMC now looks to be slowly planting the seeds for the villainous group, with Michael Keaton’s Vulture poised to cameo in Morbius and Triple Frontier‘s J.C. Chandor circling a Kraven the Hunter solo movie. When you add in Tom Hardy’s Venom and Jared Leto’s Living Vampire, that’s already two-thirds of the Sinister Six established without including any other characters that could be thrown onto the roster down the line like Woody Harrelson’s Carnage or Michael Mando’s Scorpion.

Of course, most people are expecting Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to play his first major SPUoMC role in the Sinister Six film whenever it happens, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Sony are pushing for Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to get involved as well should they sign on the dotted line for Spider-Man 3, presumably in an attempt to piggyback off the MCU’s impending multiverse.

Producer Amy Pascal is said to be the driving force behind the idea, but with six villains already on the table, the idea of three web-slingers sounds a bit like overkill. There’s a reason why both of Sony’s previous Spider-Man franchises fell apart after they insisted on including far too many characters, and the last thing fans want to see is history repeating itself for a third time.