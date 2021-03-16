Watch: New Mortal Kombat Promo Begins The 1-Month Countdown

In one month, the Mortal Kombat reboot will be with us via theaters and HBO Max, bringing to an end what looks to be a very exciting couple of weeks for Warner Bros., what with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the upcoming debut of Godzilla vs. Kong.

All three films have generated huge buzz already and are set to be among the biggest titles of 2021. Mortal Kombat in particular has certainly ticked all of the right boxes so far, with the cast and crew looking to bring us a fantasy-tinged martial arts actioner that should be able to appeal to both the diehards and newcomers.

After all, the explosive first trailer smashed records and showed that there’s a big appetite for the stylized set pieces and expertly choreographed fight scenes that the movie promises. And now, to get the hype levels just a little bit higher, Warner Bros. has released a 1-month countdown promo, which you can catch in the player up above.

It’s not much, but it does serve as yet another reminder that the release of Mortal Kombat is quickly approaching, and fans should start getting excited for it if they aren’t already. Of course, video game adaptations are usually not something to get your hopes up for, but this particular one is looking to change that.

Will it succeed, though? We’ll find out soon enough, as Mortal Kombat is now locked and loaded, ready to smash its way onto our screens on April 16th. And with any luck, it’ll kickstart another lucrative franchise for the studio and well and truly turn things around for the video game movie genre.