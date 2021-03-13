Watch: The Fight Begins In New Mortal Kombat Trailer

Mortal Kombat is all set to knock your socks off when it hits theaters and HBO Max next month. Make no mistake about it.

Indeed, producer Todd Garner has already gone on record to say that the entire cast and crew have done their best to ensure that the titular tournament between Earthrealm and Outworld’s finest will satisfy longtime fans and newcomers alike, with the ultimate goal always being to make Mortal Kombat “the most badass fighting movie” ever. As it should be.

Has that been achieved? We’ll have to wait a few more weeks before we know for sure, but this latest trailer for the highly anticipated video game adaptation certainly makes a good case for Garner’s claim being true. Yes, up above you’ll find a brand new promo for the pic and like the last one, it’s hugely promising, offering more looks at all your favorite characters and teasing the brutal brawls to come.

First Mortal Kombat Reboot Photos Tease A Bloody Brawler 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If nothing else, it certainly seems as if director Simon McQuoid has grasped exactly what makes the property so beloved and managed to transplant the cheesy interdimensional fun and gory fatalities to the big screen pretty faithfully. We don’t need to tell you that video game adaptations can be very hit or miss – and more often than not, the latter – but hopes are high for this one and understandably so, given everything we’ve seen of it so far.

Mortal Kombat is set to punch its way into theaters and onto HBO Max next month, on April 16th, and with any luck, it’ll be the hit that we’re all expecting it to be and launch another popular franchise for Warner Bros.