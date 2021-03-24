Watch: New Mortal Kombat Promo Reveals More Goro

When it was first announced that Warner Bros. would release their entire slate of 2021 movies on HBO Max from day one, many were predicting that it could hammer one of the final nails into the coffin of the theatrical industry. However, the studio’s slate of hybrid premieres so far have done incredibly well at the box office by the standards of the last year, with Mortal Kombat in a great position to continue that hot streak.

The two biggest domestic opening weekends of the Coronavirus era belong to Wonder Woman 1984 and Tom & Jerry, while the largest debut for an R-rated title went to The Little Things, all of which were available on HBO Max the day they landed in theaters. Godzilla vs. Kong, meanwhile, is poised to smash records when it debuts next week, and based on the record-breaking success of the first trailer, Mortal Kombat is also set to put in a good showing.

The core creative team have been saying all the right things about the movie, which looks to tell something of an origin story to draw in the uninitiated while also appealing to the hardcore fanbase by including a sprawling roster of beloved characters, with no shortage of game-accurate fatalities and blood-soaked violence.

Now, to drum up the hype a bit more, a new promo has arrived for Mortal Kombat, one which hits many of the same beats seen in the first footage, but it also includes the added bonus of extra Goro, and you can check out the latest look at the four-armed menace above.

There’s a little over three weeks to go until Mortal Kombat arrives, so we can definitely expect the marketing campaign to start ramping up significantly as it looks to continue what’s shaping up to be a solid year for both Warner Bros. and HBO Max.