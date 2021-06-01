Watch: Neo Returns In Awesome Matrix 4 Fan Trailer

In just over six months, the fourth installment in The Matrix franchise will arrive simultaneously on the big screen and HBO Max, but details surrounding the return of the beloved sci-fi series for the first time in eighteen years remain so tightly guarded that we don’t even know what the movie is called yet.

There were various rumors flying around that it would come bearing the subtitle Resurrections, or it would drop the prefix entirely and simply be known as Matrix, but in a rare move from any studio, Warner Bros. reached out to one of the outlets reporting on the story and issued a rebuttal in January of the this year to outline that the fourth adventure for Keanu Reeves’ Neo hasn’t settled on an official title.

They’ll have to come up with one soon, though, because you’d imagine it won’t be too long before we see the first trailer for The Matrix 4, and attaching it to one of the company’s upcoming tentpole releases like August’s The Suicide Squad or October’s Dune is looking like the most realistic option. Until that day comes, however, we’ll have to make do with fan trailers like the one you can see above, which does a solid job of imagining how Neo would find himself drawn back into the world almost two decades later.

Sadly, we didn’t get to have The Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4 debut on Keanu Reeves Day, but post-production on the former has been underway for quite a while now after cameras stopped rolling last November, so director Lana Wachowski and editor Joseph Jett Sally must be fairly far along when it comes to putting the pieces together.