Netflix have had a lot of very big original movies lately. From The Old Guard to Extraction and, of course, Project Power, the streaming site has been on a roll with their in-house content in recent months. But let’s not forget about The Babysitter, a 2017 horror comedy that proved to be quite successful for the company and also firmly cemented star Samara Weaving as an actress to keep an eye on – a status that she’s more than lived up to in the time since.

With strong direction from McG and a solid cast who all gave great performances, The Babysitter was without a doubt one of the genre’s better offerings in the year it released and has quite a lot of fans, many of whom have been hoping to see a sequel. Thankfully, their wish is about to come true.

On September 10th, Netflix will premiere The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and after dropping a short promo the other week to whet our appetite, they’ve now delivered the full trailer, which you can catch up above. All things considered, it looks like another enjoyable slice of horror comedy cut from the same cloth as the original. Though whether it can match similar heights as its predecessor remains to be seen.

For more, here’s the official plot synopsis, which sheds a bit of light on what to expect when the pic arrives next month:

“Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.”

Of course, it’s rare for horror sequels – and comedy sequels, for that matter – to surpass what came before and we wouldn’t blame you for having some doubts about about The Babysitter: Killer Queen. But right now, at least, we see no reason not to be optimistic about its chances of success and are certainly looking forward to its premiere early next month.