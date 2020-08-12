Watch: First Promo For The Babysitter 2 Reveals The Premiere Date

Netflix have had a lot of big hits lately. From The Old Guard to Extraction and many, many others, the company has been on a roll with their original content. But let’s not forget about The Babysitter, a 2017 horror comedy that took a lot of people by surprise and firmly cemented star Samara Weaving as an actress to watch out for.

With strong, energetic direction from McG and a terrific cast who all gave solid performances, The Babysitter turned out to be one of the genre’s better offerings that year and amassed quite a fanbase, one that’s been calling out for a sequel ever since. And finally, they’re about to get one.

On September 10th, Netflix will be bringing us a follow-up and they’ve settled on the title The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Furthermore, the streaming site has announced the pic’s premiere date via a short little promo, which you can see in the tweet down below.

i heard you like stirring up mayhem? well, buckle up kids. The Babysitter: Killer Queen is coming to Netflix September 10! pic.twitter.com/wxtxXZN7TN — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 12, 2020

But that’s not all, as Netflix has also decided to bring us a few photos from the film to whet our appetite. In their caption for the tweet in which these pics were shared, the streamer wrote: “[A] lil sneak peek into all the chaos.” And you can get a taste of that chaos for yourself in the gallery down below.

First Photos From The Babysitter: Killer Queen 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Meanwhile, here’s the official plot synopsis, which sheds even more light on what to expect:

“Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.”

Of course, the big question here is: can Netflix recapture the magic of the original? Well, without seeing any sort of trailer yet, it’s too early to say how things will turn out. We’ll presumably get some footage very soon, now that the premiere date, title and first-look photos have been revealed, but until that happens, all we can do is keep our fingers crossed.

After all, sequels – especially those that fall under the horror and comedy genres – are rarely better than their predecessor. But if The Babysitter: Killer Queen can deliver even half of the fun that the original did, we’re in for a good time.